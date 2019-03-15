Adeje push the boat out with biggest park of all

LAS Torres playground will reopen at the end of the month, as Adeje’s largest, inclusive park, adapted completely for people with mobility challenges and functional diversity in the borough.

The initiative has cost Adeje Council up to €50,000 and is part of an overall vision of integrating all the borough’s leisure and play zones.

Parks and Gardens’ Councillor Esther Rivero Vargas, said: “We have been aware that parks, gardens, green zones, play zones, plazas, and public spaces need to follow an integration plan to allow access for all.

“This playground was one of our important challenge, because we wanted to make sure it was a space in excellent condition, adapted and accessible to all; a playground that reflects our determination to ensure that integration plays a fundamental part in the creation of public spaces.”

The new playground will be open to children of all ages, and all the equipment is accessible at ground level, so it can be used by everyone.

There are no barriers, and it should encourage more interactive play and acceptance of diversities among all children using the installations.

Among the changes in the Las Torres playground is the new equipment, such as a basket swing, an active wall, a truck passage, a train, a multi-coloured little house, and a swing, adapted for wheelchair-users, and it is, exclusively, for children with mobility challenges.

“This park, which means all children can enjoy the playground, and it will also benefit, directly, the users of the Los Olivos Functional Diversity Attention Centre,” added the Councillor.

“From now on, they will have a park, 100% adapted to their needs, and will facilitate interaction, fun, and cognitive and social development.”

Alongside the playground, there will be a picnic area for families to relax and snack, as well as enjoying the area as a community space.

The tables are close to trees, with a perfect view of the playground, which features fences and soft-fall surface material as well.