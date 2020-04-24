ADEJE IS CREATING A CRISIS MAP TO TACKLE COVID-19 LOCALLY

The mayor has been talking to all of the social partners in the borough – the unions, hoteliers, business owners, and tourism entrepreneurs etc, to talk through how the future might evolve.

Tourism has played a huge part in the economic evolution of Spanish society in recent decades so it makes sense to use the residual budgetary amounts that councils have in the banks to offset the potential destruction of local employment and energise the local economies. This could also speed up administrative activities, look for opportunities that might have opened up, help those who have been badly affected, all part of the action plan for Adeje council in the coming months. These actions will be developed in the new reality that the pandemic has created while working towards the recovery of a normality along these lines. All this as part of and with the help of a series of measures on offer, not just from local government, but from the cabildo, the regional government, and central government, and from Europe too, commented Adeje mayor Jose Miguel Rodríguez Fraga.

Over the past few weeks these groups and individuals been working through a series of meeting with the main goal being the creation of a kind of social x-ray, a picture that is as truly reflective as is possible of the affects the economic and social crisis has had on Adeje and on the island in general. The mayor is leading a working team made up of councillors and heads of departments from all areas, working, since the start, to alleviate the health, social and economic crisis in the borough, and this team will be indispensible in the reconstruction of the social network in the areas most affected.

The reason for the meetings has been to be as completely informed as possible regarding the parts of our local economy and society that are suffering most – speaking to local collectives, associations, business organisations and trade unions representing those on the front line. Through a series of telematic meetings Rodríguez Fraga has met with the president of Ashotel (the provincial hoteliers federation) and the confederation of hotels tourism accommodation, Jorge Marichal, with Roberto Ucelay – president of the Circle of Business Enterprises in South Tenerife, and with representatives of the UGT and the Workers Commission unions, Francisco Gonzalez and Ignacio López, and Manuel Fitas, secretary of the Base union.

Each one explained, from their point of view, how the situation is affecting the tourism establishments in the borough and the Canaries, and how ‘zero tourism’ will impact on their members. These meetings coincided with the urgent need for the central government to introduction a flexible ERTE system in the sector (payments for laid-off workers). Talks also dealt with the administrative needs that would be required to reactivate the economy, generate employment again and generate confidence in those selling the destination and serving the customers. All this taking into consideration that tourism and those who promote it will be playing a fundamental part in the decisions that help us recover from crisis.

While we are still not aware of the measures that will be needed to be taken from a health and safety point of view in establishments, public spaces, airports and airplanes, in the extraordinary meeting recently of the Association of Tourism Boroughs in the Canaries, presided over by the Adeje mayor, what was essential, they insisted, was that decisions must be reflected in unity of action and with the criteria of maximum security, “without turning the Canary Islands into a laboratory nor an experiment”, said the mayor. Furthermore the association insists on the need for “free access to the monies that are held in banks to allow us to initiative actions that will help reactivate the economy and create jobs while stopping the destruction of employment in other parts of the sector”.

Speaking to the president of the Canarian Tourism Circle, Doris Borrego, the president of FEPCO Óscar Izquierdo, and the president of the association of Adeje businesses Jorgi Esplugas, they arrived at the conclusion that this can also be converted into an opportunity, as with other crisis, in terms of refocusing efforts and finding different ways of solving problems and generating new job opportunities.

“We have to encourage investment in works and infrastructures that will go onto strengthen partners in the sector and serve to improve public spaces too,” encouraged Rodríguez Fraga, for whom “training to work in the tourism sector is indispensible on the road to recovery, taking actions that will also include job training in the youth sector through grants and study-assistance programmes and local projects.

Next week the mayor is hosting meetings with the youth sector, the education sector and university representatives to look at work training and education, again with the aim being to avoid the destruction of jobs and generate new working opportunities for individuals, small and medium enterprises and the self-employed suffering through this crisis. The mayor is very eager to look at the creation of ‘green’ jobs, and advance sustainability projects, as well as training in sectors that, as a result of the crisis, we have seen need extra attention – care for dependent persons, work in sanitation, as well as working in local gardening and green space development, all moving towards adapting to the new circumstances we find ourselves in.