Keep active, stay happy!

EVERYONE knows that exercise is good for you. It keeps your weight in check, makes you stronger, and keeps you feeling youthful. It also helps to keep you stay active into old age.

But you may not realise that exercise can also make you a happier person? When you work out and stay active, on a regular basis, it’s not just a coincidence that you feel less stressed and anxious, and generally happier.

There are several reasons why exercise makes you happy:

It releases happy chemicals into your brain

Dopamine, a chemical that plays a role in happiness, is a neurotransmitter in the brain that’s necessary for feelings of pleasure and happiness.

Many studies suggest that, as we age, we’re constantly losing our stores of dopamine, which is why we need to constantly seek out experiences that release it.

The best way to increase your brain’s dopamine production is exercise, so run, lift, jump, play – and get happy.

It makes you less stressed out

Not only will working out ease stress in the short term, by helping you sweat out the day’s worries, regular exercise will help you become less stressed out, in the long term.

When you exercise, you’re subjecting yourself to a low-level form of stress by raising your heart rate, and triggering a burst of hormonal changes. When you subject yourself to the stress of exercise often enough, your body will eventually get better at handling the rest of life’s stressors. And less stress equals a happier, healthier life.

It energises you

Everyone has days when they just feel too tired to exercise, when working out is the last thing in the world they want to do. But no matter how exhausted you are from a long day at work, taking care of your family, or recovering from a busy weekend, do your best to muster up all the willpower you have, and still work out. More likely than not, you’ll feel more energised after exercising, than you did before it.

So the next time you force yourself to get off the sofa and get into workout mode, you’ll most likely feel more energised throughout the rest of the day. And more energy equals greater happiness.

It boosts your confidence

When you don’t feel good about your body, or how you look, it’s all too easy to have low self-esteem. And that can have a negative effect on all areas of your life, including your relationships, your career, and your goals and aspirations.

But when you start to exercise and see your body transform, that can quickly change. Because exercise will not only make you like how you look, it will also make you feel stronger, more independent, and more confident. There’s nothing like a boost in confidence to increase overall happiness.

It eases anxiety

If you suffer from anxiety, exercise may be a simple cure. Recent studies on the effects of exercise show that, in people suffering from anxiety, the immediate mood boost from exercise is followed by longer-term relief, similar to that offered by meditation and talk therapy.

So, next time you’re feeling anxious, try a hard workout. You’ll feel happier, for days on end.

It fights insomnia

If you have trouble sleeping, skip the sleeping pill and try exercising, instead. Staying active, and exercising on a regular basis, has been shown to improve sleeping problems of insomniacs, and people with sleeping disorders. And not only can regular exercise significantly improve your sleep quality, it can also give you that pep that makes you want to get out of bed in the morning!