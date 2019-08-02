Active seniors can do this, at a stretch

ADEJE’S Department of Senior Citizens has set up a programme of activities for the active seniors’ group in the region.

There are several activities running throughout the summer, such as exercises with a gymnastics routine, specialising in the maintenance and improvement of the quality of life.

This programme takes place on Monday and Wednesday of each week, from 10-11am.

Another activity is the beach visit, where they will put themselves through a morning exercise session on the seashore on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10am until noon. After an hour of exercise, they can enjoy an outdoor leisure period, in which sand walks, games and rest are included.

Of the activities, Councillor José López Delgado said: “We want to contribute to improving the quality of life of the elderly in the municipality, who also need these exercises which allow them to remain active and healthy.