ACTIVE CORONAVIRUS CASES CONTINUE TO DECREASE IN THE CANARY ISLANDS

The Ministry of Health has updated the latest coronavirus figures as of 8pm tonight, closes the day with 18 new cases, 65 discharges, and 1 death, meaning that active cases reduced by 46 today to 1,087.

There is now a cumulative total of 2,085 cases since the pandemic started, and 878 recoveries.

Tenerife continues to be the island most affected by the virus, with 1,406 accumulated infections and 81 deaths. It is followed by Gran Canaria with 504 infections and 34 deaths. La Palma remains with 75 cases and three deaths, while Lanzarote registers 68 infections and two deaths. Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa do not register any deaths.