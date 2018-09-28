Activate a fitness regime, and make the most of it!

BAOBAB Suites, an independent 5-star hotel, here in the south, hosted an event in conjunction with the private Activate Sports Club, at Siam Mall, and named it SIAMNERGÍZATE.

It was held over three days, to publicise the sports centre, based at Baobab Suites, from 15th-17th September. They were letting residents in the south know all about the club’s concept, as well as the many services it offers. It was also a chance for the professionals to introduce themselves.

Various activities were performed between 10.30am-9pm, and included Yoga, Pole-Dancing, Aero Cardio box, Hip-Hop for children, and much more.

While promoting the Activate Sports club, Baobab Suites took advantage to push other services the 5-star hotel offers, specifically, its exclusive Aqua Water Training.

This consists of training while submerged, which combines all benefits from the gym, using water resistance.

Actívate Sports Club will be the only gym in Spain to have this innovative service. Classes for the public will be held at the hotel’s swimming pool.

The gym will also provide private lessons for those who prefer them, while the hotel is also offering an eight-week MBSR (Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction) programme.

This is aimed at improving attention, reducing stress and managing complex situations and difficult times. The programme was created in 1979 by Jon Kabat-Zinn, from the University of Massachusetts.

It is one of the most recognised Mindfulness trainings, which include practical exercises for attention span, relaxation and meditation, as well aa gentle yoga.

The sessions will consist of a small group, in the hands of monitor Estefania Castex. There will be moments of silence, along with collective exploration, using the best strategies to face complex and difficult situations, always looking for practical applications in the personal and professional field.