Abandoned cats

Cats Welfare news

PLEASE don’t leave your pets to fend for themselves, if you have to relocate. They’ll be hungry, lonely and frightened, waiting patiently for you to return.

Imagine what it must be like to be abandoned by your family, not knowing whether they would ever come back. Please plan ahead, and find a new home for your pet, before you move away.

Lisa

Adorable Lisa is nine weeks old. She has been wormed and de-flead, and had her first set of kitten injections. She is fine with other animals, and very sociable. Would you like to take Lisa for a week’s trial in your home? If so, please contact Maria on 6677 36462, to arrange to meet her.

Adoptions

We have lots and lots of adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, new homes!

Would you like to give a furry friend the love and safety it deserves? As well as an abundance of kittens, we have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook or our website: www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006.We are sure there is a purrfect one for you! All cats are adopted with a week’s trial in your home.

Fostering

We are looking for volunteers with experience in bottle feeding kittens! Every day, messages reach us of small kittens being found, and we need more foster carers who are willing to help very small kittens with their start in this world. If you are interested, please send us a message for further details.

Not to be missed!

During the month of July, we have a fabulous offer – the reduction in the cost of sterilising your cat or dog.

Our vets at Don Perro in Las Chafiras, Vet Express behind Grand Sur, and Yaiza Vet in Los Cristianos, are all taking part. For male cats, the cost is only 35 euros, and 65 euros for a female.

The prices for dogs vary, depending on weight, breed and size. Please contact us for further details, and for your unique, promotion code. You pay the vets directly. This offer may not be repeated, so let’s be responsible pet owners, and sterilise our pets.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

They can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.