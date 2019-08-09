94 people drowned in Spain last month

A TOTAL of 94 people drowned in Spain, in the first month of summer, which was a 30% increase from July last year. In that period, 60 deaths were recorded, according to the Royal Spanish Federation of Lifeguards and Rescue (RFESS).

Federation President Isabel Garcia Sanz said: “A variety of factors caused the increase, but what’s important is that 70% of deaths occurred in areas where there were no lifeguards.

“If you are going swimming in places without supervision, you must make sure there are people around who can help you in an emergency.”

Ms Garcia also urged that beachgoers should never dive, head-first, into waters they’re not familiar with.

She said no one should swim on beaches displaying a red flag, adding: “These indicate that swimming is forbidden.”

Overall, the number of deaths by drowning has reached 232 this year alone.

The highest number of fatalities were recorded in the Valencian Community and Catalonia, followed by Castilla y Leon, Andalusia, Galicia, the Canary Islands and Murcia.

Over half of those who died in July were aged between 45 and 74, and 50% of deaths happened at beaches, the remainder occurring in rivers, swimming pools, lakes and reservoirs.