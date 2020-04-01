64 NEW CASES AND 6 MORE DEATHS IN CANARIES

The number of confirmed infections of Covid-19 in the Canary Islands continues to rise, as the archipelago now has 1,444 infections in total, after registering 64 more in the last 24 hours, and 68 deaths after six more were recorded.

Although the data is not a 100% indicator of the magnitude of the epidemic in the Canary Islands, due to the limited number of tests being carried out, it does show the expansive trend of the disease in the archipelago.

Looking at Tuesdays data in more detail, of the 1,380 confirmed total cases in the archipelago until 8pm on Tuesday, 532 required hospitalization, which is, 38.5%, and of these, 110 have been treated in intensive care units, which is 20.6% of all people admitted.

On the other hand, of the 1,241 active cases in the islands, 709 people infected with coronavirus are dealing with the virus at home.

Since the health crisis began in January, a total of 139 cases have already been closed, 62 have died and 77 have been cured.

As for the pandemic in each of the islands, Tenerife has the most with 826 cases, 59.8% of the total of those infected. Gran Canaria follows quite a distance behind with 384 confirmed, 27.8% of those infected; La Palma has 68 cases, with 4.9% of positives; in Lanzarote there are 59 infected people, 4.2% of the total; while in Fuerteventura there are 32. La Gomera and El Hierro are the islands least affected by the pandemic in absolute numbers with eight and three cases respectively.

Of the 62 people killed by the epidemic on the islands until Tuesday night, 42 died in Tenerife, 15 in Gran Canaria, three in Lanzarote and two in La Palma. The rest of the islands, La Gomera, El Hierro and Fuerteventura, have not registered deaths from Covid-19.