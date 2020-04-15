MORE THAN 600 SENIOR CITIZENS TESTED FOR COVID-19 IN LAST 24 HOURS

The Ministry of Health has launched its screening plan in nursing homes throughout the Canaries.

In less than 24 hours, samples have been obtained from more than 600 residents and workers in Lanzarote (60 samples); Fuerteventura (125 people); Tenerife (200 tested) and Gran Canaria (where samples were taken from 240 people).

On Thursday it is planned to start screening in La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, where in total, a population of almost 10,000 people will be reached among residents and workers.

The number of deaths in senior residents centres is 10, in four residences in Tenerife, two of them in the last 24 hours. The main objective of this screening is the detection of possible asymptomatic positive cases that may occur in these residences.

As a secondary objective, but not less important, the screening will determine the immunity status of the residents and workers of the centers against the coronavirus COVID-19. This screening is carried out with both PCR and antibody diagnostic tests, depending on the epidemiological assessment of the cases.

The work of both screening and control has been coordinated between the General Directorate of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Rights, which in turn is coordinated with the island councils, in conjunction with the Primary Care departments and the Canary Emergency Service (SUC).