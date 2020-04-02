DEFERENCE OF AUTONOMO SOCIAL PAYMENTS

The Spanish Government has approved the postponement of payments of contributions to the Social Security by the self employed, but it is only applicable to those businesses whose activity has bot been suspended due to the State of Emergency.

To qualify, you have to comply with the follicular requirements:

– the payment period referred to for Businesses is April to June, and for Automomos (self employed) is between May and July 2020.

– For those businesses and self employed who do not already have a deferment payment plan in place for debts with the Social security, this can be applied for up until the 30th June 2020, and would cover the contributions without incurring any interest.

– Applications can be made via the Remisión Electrónica de Datos (RED) system.

– Individual applications must be made for each social security account if the business or self employed person has more than one.

– The Seguridad Social may put other electronic means in place to make applications, other than the RED system.

– Applications must be made within 10 days of the due date of the payment. Those self employed who have suspended their activity and did not pay their March contribution in time, can pay this late without interest.

This postponement does not apply to businesses who have applied for temporary suspension or reduction in hours of their employees’ contracts (ERTEs), and are therefore exempt from paying employees contributions, and false claims will be penalised.

Full details can be found in BOE dated 01.04.2020