AS panic of coronavirus in the media leaves people not knowing whether they should go out, go to events, or travel abroad, it’s another day in paradise for Tenerife tourists.

We are in the throes of the winter high season, and the Carnival is coming to an end in Santa Cruz, to move to the tourist areas of the island, regardless of the “global health crisis”, because of the coronavirus spread.

In all the islands, the virus has left one hotel in isolation in the south of Tenerife, through six positive cases among Italians and one British tourist.

On a tour of Costa Adeje, along the “golden mile” of Tenerife tourism, holiday-makers stroll along happily, enjoying the sun, the sea and outdoor water sports, and the picture differs little from that of previous seasons.

Bar and restaurant owners on the Paseo del Duque, next to the beach of the same name, and the pathway to the most exclusive hotel complexes on the island, acknowledge that in the first days of the health alert, there was less activity than usual in the area.

But the vibe is already recovering. “People love to go out, have a drink and enjoy themselves, especially the British,” it is said.

Hotels’ association Ashotel admits that there have been “significant” holiday cancellations in the past week. And, though it is customary in cases that affect health like this, it is a massive knee-jerk reaction, because some of the bookings are for a year in advance.

It also says it is awaiting the first official figures, but the association believes the situation will be resolved quickly because the Canarian health system has worked correctly, reacting to protocol.

Marc and Chantal, a Belgian couple who returned to their home country on Friday after two months in Tenerife, said their stay on the island had been “perfect”.

They had no worries about the coronavirus, and are looking forward to returning next year, saying: “In our opinion, the national press is making the problem bigger than it is.”

Caroline, a 58-year-old English woman who is a regular visitor to Tenerife, affirms that her visit has been “good and enjoyable, because everything is in order”, as does partner Richard, who points out that they are aware of the coronavirus cases, but are here to enjoy the sunshine.

He adds: “The weather is so different here, because in England it just rains, rains, and rains!”

The charming fishing village of La Caleta, close to the luxury hotels and the good seafood in the area, along with the calm and transparent waters, continues to attract a good number of tourists, who enjoy eating al fresco on the terraces.

“In the first few days, there was a small downturn,” says a waiter from one of the restaurants on the walkway.

“That was also down to the calima sandstorm, which strongly affected this area of ​​the island. But customers keep coming, sitting, eating, drinking, or just reading newspapers.”

A Newcastle couple highlighted that Tenerife was their “favourite island”. They come here twice a year and haven’t seen any health problems. “We really enjoy the days outdoors,” they said, and they’re already planning their next visit to the archipelago.

Adeje Council has praised the work of everyone involved in the management of the coronavirus cases, particularly at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel.

A spokesperson says the Council will remain positive and work hard to strengthen the area as a top tourist destination. After all, Tenerife has already had to overcome the bankruptcy of tour operator Thomas Cook, Brexit … and now this.

Viva Islas Canarias!