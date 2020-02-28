The main advice to holiday-makers is “don’t panic!” Travel advice to the Canary Islands remains unchanged and it’s still safe to travel and enjoy your holiday!

What is actually happening?

A group of four Italian tourists from towns in northern Italy, known to be affected by the outbreak, were diagnosed with COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, after arriving in Tenerife for a holiday.

The first to display symptoms was an Italian doctor, who reported to a private clinic, immediately, having recognised the flu-like symptoms.

His wife and two friends, who were holidaying together, self-isolated because of the close contact, and all three have since tested positive.

Guests at the same H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel as the group, have been asked to stay in their rooms as a precautionary measure only.

Apart from the four Italian tourists who travelled together, no one else, neither staff nor guests, have tested positive for the virus. Yet the hotel has around 1,000 guests staying there

It’s important to know that the vast majority of people who contract the coronavirus make a full recovery, and it is no more deadly that a common bout of flu.

Guests at risk are elderly people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, such as respiratory problems or a weakened immune system.

The Jet2 airline company, which serves the hotel, has confirmed that its officials are aware of the present situation, and, in line with advice from the British Government, their flying programme remains unchanged.

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: “We are aware of reports that a non-Jet2holidays’ customer, staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Under the advice of the Regional and the Spanish Government Authorities, the hotel has been placed under quarantine.

“The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

“In line with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice, our flying programme remains unchanged.”

Meanwhile, a TUI spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a reported case of COVID-19 at the H10 Palace Hotel. All guests have been asked to remain in their rooms and are being looked after by the hotel.

“Our holiday programme to Tenerife continues to operate as planned for all other hotels. We will provide a further update as soon as we have more information.”

The International Air Transport Association has given the following key tips, if you are commuting via the air:

*Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

*Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub, or soap and water

*Avoid close contact with people suffering from a fever and/or a cold

*When coughing or sneezing, cover nose and mouth with tissue or flexed elbow