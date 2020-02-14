CHANGES are set to come in for the mandatory vehicle inspection, required bi-annually, for cars of four years old or more, and, annually for those over 10 years of age.

From 20th May this year, any cars older than two years or more, since these need to go through their ITV inspection if they have ever been used as a hire car, will need their complete technical data passed on by the manufacturer.

The test will pay more attention to the electronics in the vehicle. And ITV inspection centres, which are State-run, must have the necessary new equipment to do so.

These will allow them to enter the computer systems in new cars, and check information relating to emissions, ABS braking, assisted steering and airbags.

The changes have been instigated by the European Union, which aims to streamline testing methods and requirements across the 27 member States.

More amendments are on the cards, which include being able to switch to a different test centre within the month after a fail; to carry out the test up to a month before the expiry day; to upgraded training for mechanics carrying out the inspections.

ITV tests do not have a set date, but, instead, are required to be carried out within a given month.

Stickers must be displayed on the windscreen, which show the year the ITV expires, and the months along the top of the sticker will have one punched out.

For example, we are now in February, and the owner will be required to have passed the test before the end of this month, but can do so on any date of that month. Sometimes, when a vehicle passes its ITV, the examiner will refer on the report sheet to “minor faults”, which are not serious enough to warrant a fail. But they will need to be corrected before the next ITV approaches.

Drivers are normally inside their cars when they are tested, and are given instructions, such as to stand on the brake, put the gearstick in reverse, switch on lights or indicators. And all mechanical functions are checked.

Although verifying liquid levels is not part of the test, per se, an examiner may well flag a car-owner, if he or she is low on oil or brake fluid.

An ITV should not replace maintenance checks or a service, but for older cars, required to go through an annual ITV, the owner will usually come away from the testing centre with a good idea of what he/she needs to do. Fan belts and cam belts should, typically, be checked and, if necessary, changed every 60,000km. And it is worth checking the oil levels every month, although 21st-century registered cars, on average, need their oil verified every 15,000km.

It is usually advisable to change the oil completely, and probably the filter, every 15,000km, or, in older cars, every year, even if the distance travelled has been less.

Air filters, brakes, brake shoes and brake fluid should be checked at around the same frequency, and the latter, three months, especially during the winter.

Windscreen wipers should be examined after every summer, since the extreme heat in Spain at this time can cause the rubber to dry out and crack.

Tyres are the most common cause of ITV failures, and it is worth checking these at least annually.

And do remember that the same brand of tyre must be used for each pair, front and back, and the treads should be approximately enough to insert a euro coin in them.