LORO Parque Fundación has recently presented a sculpture, made from recycled objects, that shows the serious problem plastic generates in the environment.

The inauguration, which took place in the University of La Laguna’s Auditorium (ULL), was attended by more than 500 people.

Loro Parque Fundación and the Universidad de La Laguna have now joined forces in their battle against the use of plastic, to lessen the effects of climate change.

The two institutions, fully aligned with the Sustainable Development Objectives, have taken part in the presentation of the project “BYE BYE PLASTIC”, an initiative designed to raise awareness among the entire population, for the damage caused by non-biodegradable waste in nature.

In addition to other authorities and collaborating associations there, the event was also attended by Rosa María Aguilar, the ULL rector; Professor Victoria Martín Osorio; Enrique Arriaga, first Vice-President of Tenerife Cabildo; Luis Yeray Gutiérrez, Mayor of San Cristóbal de La Laguna; María Candelaria González Morales, General Director of Educational Centres, Infrastructure and Promotion of the Canarian Government; Wolfgang Kiessling, President of the Loro Parque Company, and Christoph Kiessling, Vice-President of the Loro Parque Company and President of Loro Parque Fundación.

For her part, Rosa Aguilar, Rector of the host centre, pointed out that in 2017, the two convening entities signed a general catalogue of measures, from which some research projects arose.

One of those was in the area of industrial engineering, to discover how noise pollution affects cetaceans, led by Professor Fernando Rosa. Another was in the field of zoology on marine mammals, led by Professor Alberto Brito.

This artistic representation of the Foundation is part of the actions against single-use plastic, carried out in all the facilities of the Loro Parque Company.

In this way, thanks to the strategy’s implementation, more than 30 tons of this harmful material have been eliminated since the beginning of 2018, stresses the Loro Parque Fundación President.

And for the manufacture of this consciousness-building piece of art, sculpture creator Paolo Bonano was inspired by the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria artist Néstor Martín-Fernández de la Torre. For this purpose, he has, mostly, used cans, bottles and plastic lids.

Through these actions, the intention is to reinforce the commitment to promote the search for solutions to keeping our planet cleaner, and to raise awareness of the problem faced by the oceans and the different species inhabiting them, with particular emphasis on the effects of marine litter.

With all this, Loro Parque Fundación again highlights that the accumulation of plastics in the oceans affects marine biodiversity in a terrible way.

According to figures from the United Nations, presented at the session by Foundation President, Christoph Kiessling, 13 million tons of plastic seep into the ocean each year, which causes, among other damages, the death of 100,000 marine species.

In addition, it is estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean. “All of this makes the role of wildlife conservation centres essential in protecting species for future generations,” added Kiessling.