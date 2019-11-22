TENERIFE football coach López Garai was relieved of his duties last Sunday night, straight after the club’s home draw with league leaders Cadiz, following an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors.

The Basque coach had been given an ultimatum: beat the Andalusians to avoid being dismissed.

Garai’s men performed well to earn a draw against the Segunda Division’s runaway leaders. But the fact that Tenerife were in the relegation places was not good enough for the board.

They met, urgently, at the Heliodoro facilities, headed by Miguel Concepción, and directors agreed, unanimously, that there was no going back.

The poor results, with eight consecutive games without a win, and no home win since 25th August, ultimately sealed his fate, and an official announcement was made at 11pm.

As well as Garai, his staff members Raymond Henric-Coll and Cristian Bustos, are also leaving, although Víctor Moreno, main supporter of the Basque coach, remains, but in a different role.

Moreno announced that Sesé Rivero would be taking over on an interim basis, until the club finds a new coach, but the Board won’t rush into appointing just anyone.

With little time to make a big impact before tonight’s (Friday) game against Sporting de Gijón, Rivero and the rest of his coaching staff have a tough job on their hands.

The new blue-and-white coach has been taking training sessions this week, laying down how he wants his squad to play against Sporting.

Club captain Aitor Sanz said at a press conference after training: “López Garai’s influence will remain in force at the moment, but we will try to adapt to the modifications proposed by Rivero.”

“Each coach has his ideas, but this squad is made with Garai’s ideas right now, and the players have to adapt.”

Ultimately, time is still on CD Tenerife’s side because there is still a long way to go this season, as long as they don’t slip further down and lose ground on the others… then again, this could be déjà vu!