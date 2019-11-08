BRITISH low-cost airline Jet2, in the wake of the Thomas Cook collapse, has announced plans to open a base at Tenerife South airport, which will increase passenger seats from the central regional terminal by around 330,000.

During the low season, some 200,000 seats will be offered, rising to 330,000 in summer. That nearly doubles the number available across airlines throughout the islands, which will rise to 773,000 in winter alone.

Yaiza Castilla, the Canary Islands’ Regional Tourism Minister, heralds this as “great news”, because it means a total of 1.8 million flight seats will be available, year-round, to and from the archipelago.

Of these, 1.1 million will be Jet2 passengers between April and October 2020, not counting the rest of the year, said Ms Castilla, following a meeting she and Regional President Ángel Víctor Torres held at London’s World Travel Market (WTM) with Jet2’s Janice Matter, Managing Director for airports and tourism organisations, and Ian Doubtire, head of Business Development.

At present, Jet2, the Leeds-based carrier, operates from a further eight UK airports and has become the No.1 airline between Britain and the Canary Islands, transporting 1.3 million passengers in 2018.

Its decision to invest further in the Canary Islands is most welcome following the Thomas Cook collapse, which saw one of the region’s other main UK-based carriers and package holiday organisers cease all trade, suddenly, overnight.

Jet2’s new base may also soften the blow for the region if Irish airline Ryanair does go ahead with its announced plans to close two of its own bases in the Canary Islands.