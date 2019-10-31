THOUSANDS of 50p coins, minted to commemorate a 31st October Brexit, will now be shredded and melted down, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s broken pledge to leave by Halloween.

The Royal Mint must take this humiliating step, after the PM and the EU confirmed last Monday that Britain’s departure would be delayed for three months.

The decision comes weeks after the Treasury boasted it would mint three million special coins containing the 31st October date in the days running up to our departure.

Since production on the coins was “paused” a few days ago, the Treasury has refused to say how many were produced, or even what the minting cost.

Officials claimed that data was commercially confidential, despite having boasted themselves that three million would be produced by exit day.

Now, the Treasury has confirmed that these coins will be recycled, following the EU’s agreement with the UK Government to a Brexit extension, until 31st January 2020.

A spokesman for HM Treasury added: “We will still produce a coin to mark our departure from the European Union, and this will enter circulation after we have left.”

Lib Dem Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: “This meltdown is symbolic of the waste that is Brexit. These coins were commissioned simply to prop up Boris Johnson’s ego. The Royal Mint should not have to foot the bill for the Tory Government’s failure to meet its self-imposed, Brexit deadline.

“This comes on top of the millions of pounds that Boris Johnson has thrown away on his pointless ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ propaganda campaign. This cash could have been spent on our NHS, our schools, and tackling the climate emergency.”

He added: “Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain. We will keep fighting to stop Brexit and give people the final say, with a People’s Vote.”

The special coins were designed, originally, to be minted in time for Britain leaving the trading bloc today (Friday). They were approved by the Queen and were set to carry the words “Friendship with all nations”.

They will still be produced, eventually, and stamped with a new departure date, now set to be 31st January, 2020.

The Royal Mint website says that precious metals, such as 50p coins, are sorted and shredded before being melted down. Metals are then purified and solidified, before being turned into new products.