THE Canarian Government’s Santa Cruz headquarters in Tenerife, last Friday hosted the presentation of Loro Parque’s prestigious Gorilla 2018 Award to Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

The award, which celebrates its 16th anniversary this year, highlights environmental responsibility, taking into account strategies and actions to conserve biodiversity, and the sustainable use of resources.

The Jet2.com airline has a customer-focused policy, with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, and was the first to reduce the use of plastics on board.

More than 200 guests attended the event, held in the Assembly Hall of the regional government, along with numerous members of the local, island and regional authorities, as well as civilian, military, consular and private-sector representatives.

Loro Parque President Wolfgang Kiessling took the opportunity to highlight Mr Heapy’s commitment to sustainability in the world’s present, environmental situation, where over-population is causing irreversible damage to nature, and the species which inhabit it.

That is why, over the last 25 years, the Loro Parque Fundación has invested over 21 million US dollars in hundreds of conservation projects all over the world, with numerous successful results, such as the nine species of parrots, which were saved from imminent extinction.

Mr Kiessling, founder of Loro Parque and Loro Parque Fundación, also emphasised the role of the zoological institutions in this context, adding that if they did not already exist, they should have been invented, urgently!

“Loro Parque is working daily to bring the animal world closer to the people, so that they can appreciate their beauty, their character, their smell and their behaviour… in order, thus, to educate and raise awareness among the public about the need protect them,” he said.

For his part, Steve Heapy wanted to strengthen his bond with the Canary Islands, which, he said, the company had supported “in good times and also in bad times”.

The Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief added: “We remain faithful to our destinations and work to create a beneficial and sustainable business model for both parties.”

He also underlined his commitment to the fight against plastic, in line with Loro Parque. “It was Christoph Kiessling, who, many years ago, told me about the large amount of plastic that ends up in the oceans,” he said, before detailing the actions Jet2 have been implementing to help save the planet.

Mr Heapy joined Jet2 in 2009 as Managing Director and Commercial Director. He previously held senior positions in other industry companies, such as My Travel, Thomas Cook and Libra Holidays.

In 2013, he was promoted to CEO as executive director of Jet2.com and the internal tour operator Jet2holidays.

Since its inception, Jet2.com has quadrupled its number of passengers and tripled its flights, positioning itself as a leader in capacity, compared with other low-cost airlines.

In addition, it has received numerous awards, such as the Bronze Award for “Best Tour Operator in the Iberian Peninsula and Canary Islands”, presented by the British Travel Awards in 2010.