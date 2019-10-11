ELECTRIC-scooter riders and cyclists will soon be banned from using pavements and parking on them, under a new set of regulations being prepared by Spain’s Traffic Department (DGT), which covers the Canary Islands.

The new rules have been outlined by Pere Navarro, Director General of Traffic, in his official presentation of the latest campaign, on behalf of wheelchair users: “I can’t go here, I can’t fit through there” (Por aquí no puedo, por aquí no paso).

It is promoted by the Association of People with Spinal Injuries & Severe Physical Disabilities (ASPAYM), and, said Navarro: “Pavements are for pedestrians, wheelchair-users and for people pushing prams and pushchairs. Our intention is that vehicles such as scooters will not use them in any capacity.”

He added: “Current regulations prevent scooters and bikes travelling along pavements, but we also want to prevent them parking there, too.”

The traffic chief also stressed the need to reduce the number of car-parking spaces, to allow for scooters, bicycles and motorcycles to be parked, away from pavements.

He praised the ASPAYM for its recent campaign, highlighting another pavement factor: “In addition to wheelchair-users, there are nine million people over 65 who need to walk, for health reasons, and who also want the pavements to be free of obstacles.

“It is true that obstacles are everywhere, and sometimes we are not aware of the amount of space taken up by lamp-posts, traffic lights, road signs and bins, not to mention advertising hoardings or outside seating for bars and cafés.”

He added: “The challenge is to design a pole that can combine street-lighting with traffic lights, road signs and rubbish collection, which requires imagination and the kind of vision you get from a wheelchair, rather than from the comfort of an office.”

The primary objectives of this latest campaign are to appeal to society as a whole to adopt safe and responsible behaviour in public spaces, and to promote a harmonious co-existence of different road and pavement-users, in an attempt to prevent traffic accidents.

