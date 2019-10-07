THOUSANDS of residents and tourists in Tenerife were hit by a power failure on Sunday, after an explosion at a Granadilla sub-station at around 1pm caused a blackout, affecting all areas of the island.

Trams in the capital city, Santa Cruz, ground to a halt, shops were forced to close, as well as cafes and restaurants in general, and around 70 people had to be rescued from lifts by fire crews after the power went down. But the two airports were, reportedly, unaffected, as were hospitals, several hotels cafes and petrol stations, once their generators kicked in.

Initial reports pointed to an incident in Candelaria, but the power cut was actually traced to the sub-station. However, it was still daylight until around 7.45pm, and several people headed for beaches during the afternoon.

Matthew Ward, 50, and his wife Nicola, 47, from Goole, Yorkshire, said they hadn’t eaten since 9am on the second day of their week-long break, when the power failed. Matthew told the Mirror Online: “We went for a walk this morning to Los Cristianos for breakfast, and, as we walked back, we nipped into a shop.

“But the shopkeeper said she couldn’t serve us as there was no power, and then, as we continued walking back, a bloke was saying the power was out for three kilometres. “When we got back to the hotel, the power was off and only cold food was being served. But most of it had gone. Now, when you look out to where the bars are, everyone’s on the beach. But it’s deadly quiet. In fact, mains electricity was being restored, region by region, to the island from late afternoon. But scores of areas were still without any power as the sun began to set. A receptionist at the three-star Hotel Catalonia Oro Negro, in Playa de Las Americas, said they were functioning as normal, with generators. Several restaurants were also able to carry on, thanks to generators, especially those attached to petrol stations. They all use them, when necessary, to keep the pumps active.

It worked well for the Pcan station at Las Chafiras, when word spread, rapidly, that its Together cafeteria was operating normally. Dozens of people descended on the premises as darkness began to fall, and, by 9pm, the packed café had run out of food and had to close. A Spanish bar owner in Los Cristianos said: “A lot of bars and restaurants in the area are without electricity and will have closed.”

Brit Debbie Moyse, manager of the Cozy Cafe in Las Americas, added: “I reckon I’m going to lose around 10,000 euros in food alone. I’ve got four large stand-up freezers and seven catering fridges in the kitchen, and everything in there will have to be thrown away.

The owner has been here for 20 years and it’s the first time he’s heard of a blackout on this scale. Santa Cruz Mayor Patricia Hernández said on Twitter that Endesa would take six hours to repair the outage, but the electricity supplier declined to comment.

Yet Spanish power-grid operator Red Electrica said it had been analysing the causes, and had starting to re-establish services in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Canarian Government’s Ministry of Ecological Transition, Fight against Climate Change and Territorial Planning, opened an investigation file last Monday to determine the blackout cause, which left more than 450,000 customers without supply, which is equivalent to affecting about one million people.

Eduardo Prieto, Red Eléctrica de España (REE) Director of Operations in the Canaries, pointed to a fortuitous failure of the voltage transformer of the Granadilla de Abona sub-station as a possible blackout source.

Canarian President Ángel Víctor Torres said the Ministry of Ecological Transition technicians were analysing the place where the power cut occurred. He added that the Government investigation must be “quick” to determine what the blackout causes were, and why it affected an entire island. Torres recalled that there were economic sanctions for these types of incidents, ranging from €600,000 to €60m euros, depending on the damages incurred. “Those responsible will have to come to light soon, and, when that happens, they will have to assume the damages that have been caused,” he added.

