DISTRAUGHT relatives and friends of an Irishman, who went missing in Tenerife while on holiday some six months ago, have been scouring the island’s remote parts in a bid to find clues to his mystery disappearance.

The parents, family and friends of Peter Wilson are among those who travelled to the island last weekend, to conduct an organised search of ravines and the mountainside.

Some of the funding for travel and accommodation came via a fund-raising campaign, launched on gofundme.com and totalling over £5,352 (€6,000).

The 32-year-old’s relatives were helped by the “SOS Disappeared in the Canaries” organisation, and posters have been displayed, as well as appeals on social network.

Peter, from Rochfortbridge, Co. Westmeath, travelled to Tenerife on Friday, 22nd March for a week’s holiday.

He was last seen leaving his Costa Adeje hotel at around 11pm on the day after he arrived, walking towards the nightlife area of Playa de las Americas. He was staying at the Malibu Park Hotel.

The fund-raising campaign was set up by Gary McGivney, Peter’s cousin, who said: “We are all devastated and heartbroken by his disappearance.

“We do not believe he went missing by choice. He did not have money, and had left his room without his passport and belongings, and never returned.

“Peter is a daddy to two beautiful little girls. He is a loved son, brother, cousin and friend to many, and his family are so concerned for him.”

Some 20 relatives and friends from Ireland flew to Tenerife for the search, which has been concentrated around the more remote areas of Los Cristianos and Las Americas, both surrounded by mountains, deep ravines and isolated pathways.

His parents, now back home from their fourth trip to Tenerife, posted this Facebook message:

“We are completely gutted, heartbroken, numb, deflated, but it wasn’t for the want of trying, and such hard work and dedication from the search party; such an amazing group of people! We want to say a massive thank-you to everyone who took part in this search.

*To Santiago Carlos Martin, who is boss of sos (Dee will have explained who and what all these people are in her post), and for the help of Gebe Canarias members. They came over from Gran Canaria on Friday night to assist, and gave excellent pre-search advice to all taking part, which gave Peter and myself great comfort to have them on board, to ensure the well-being and safety of all taking part.

*To the firefighters, who came on Sunday to assist using two drones; to the helicopter pilot, who also gave the lads great advice and helped to narrow the search to places of interest.

In addition:

*Thanks to all who donated equipment, etc.

*Heaven pharmacy for first-aid kits for all.

*Tom Blythe, Lynn Communications, for the walkie-talkies (great asset).

*David Andrews, Mullingar hardware for high-vis vests.

Jerry & Jimmy Cleary, of Cleary Electrical, for assistance and training of drone.

*To Beverly and friends of Noah’s Ark, who have been there for us from day one.

*To the tourists who showed up to assist, especially one lovely lady, Pilar Doniz Siverio, whose husband went missing in Adeje three years ago. It could not have been easy for her, but she was amazing.

If you see this lady’s post, appealing for people to share, please do because she is amazing, and has a 14-year-old daughter, who misses her daddy so much.

*To Deena Edwards, who has put up posters for the past six months. She continues to do so, and looks out for Peter on her daily walks every day

*To Katrina Lowry, who has been a Godsend to us from day one. She has also been there for us, at a moment’s notice, to assist in the translation with police, Santiago, etc, such an amazing young lady. We love you, K.

*Thanks to Carmel and Dee, who worked very hard to make up the great T-shirts for the search.

*And a very special thanks to our family: Gary, Paul, Joe, Anthony, Liam, Shane, Paddy, Claire, Dee and Niamh. Such troopers! Their dedication, hard work, compassion, concern and comfort was truly amazing.

You should be so proud of yourselves, because we could not be more proud to be part of such an amazing, supportive family, and we don’t want any of you to think you’ve failed us in any way, or let us down.

You went over and above, without any fuss, in very hot, hard conditions. And while this search might not have been a success, each and every one of you is a WINNER in our eyes. Thank you so much. x.

Again, we want to thank every single one of you, who have donated, fund-raised, etc, to make this search possible, and we hope you understand the reasons why we could only invite immediate family and a few others to help us.

As you will see from the pics Dee has posted, it was not easy ground to work on, but all your generosity made it possible.

We would also like to say thank you to the friends of Nana and Grandad, who were so good to look after the kiddies over the past few days.

Our thanks also to our great neighbour, Ann, who’s always there to take care of our dog, and to Mary Whelehan Gavin, always on hand to take in and look after our old dog, Max.

We came away with some comfort from Tenerife this time, because we have been told that the Gebe Canarias are now involved, and they will continue to search for Peter until he is found.

The firefighters say they will also continue to keep an eye out when they are out and about, so thanks again to all involved. So much appreciated.

Jackie, Peter, Debbie xxx