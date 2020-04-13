500 HAVE NOW RECOVERED IN THE CANARIES, BUT 100 HAVE DIED, AS RATE OF RECOVERIES EXCEEDS DEATHS

At 2pm this afternoon, the Canary Islands registered the 100th death in the archipelago due to coronavirus after counting five new deaths since yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

On a positive note, the Islands are currently registering a total of 1,958 positive cases, which is only 12 more than at 8pm last night, and now 500 have recovered, which is 42 more. This means that the number of active cases is actually decreasing as more people are recovering than testing positive, and five times as many have recovered than died.

Of this total, 1,267 are people under follow-up, 100 deceased, 500 who have been discharged, and another 91 people who are pending confirmation.

Tenerife continues to be the one with the most accumulated declared cases with 1,297 positives, among them 67 deaths and 331 discharges.