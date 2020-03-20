4TH CORONAVIRUS VICTIM IN CANARIES
An 80-year-old woman infected with coronavirus died yesterday at the Hospital Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria in Tenerife.
The patient in question had a serious previous health condition.
This is the fourth death in the Canary Islands of people infected with coronavirus, three in Tenerife and one in Gran Canaria, all having underlying health issues.
