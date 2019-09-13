A DEADLY scorpion was discovered inside the rucksack of a young girl, which she had used on her family holiday to Morocco.

Her parents came across the poisonous creature, known as an arachnid, as they were emptying her bag, and preparing material for the youngster on her return to school after the summer holidays.

After getting over the shock, they reported their terrifying discovery to the Canarian emergency services, via a 112 call to their 24-hour emergency line.

The telephonist who took the call, passed the information on to the Neotropical Foundation, and the family’s description of the venomous scorpion caused major concern to officials there.

That’s because this particular species (Androctonus mauretanicus), identified by a fat tail, is recognised for its high toxicity.

In fact, it is the deadliest of scorpions in Morocco, responsible for up to 60% of deaths, caused by the creature’s stings.

Fortunately, though, the call was made in time and no nasty incidents were reported by the Adeje family.

Within an hour of receiving the emergency notification, the conservation Foundation, using a specific protocol, retrieved the scorpion safely, and it is now being cared for by its staff.