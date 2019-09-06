ARONA’S Department of Health, run by Councillor Pura Martín, has renewed its grant for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), which guarantees the continuous programme of comprehensive care for cancer patients and their families in the borough.
Pura Martín met with AECC Provincial President Andrés Orozco, and Inés Grillo, Regional President of the South of Tenerife, to sign the grant for this project, which began in 2017.
The programme offers psychological advice on specific issues of cancer diagnosis, treatment or recovery, return to daily life and therapeutic support, as well as the necessary adaptations in the case of permanent, long-range or death, as a result of the disease.
It also offers a complete programme of support for patients and families, which also includes a transport service, facilitating the transfer of patients from the municipality to the Canarias University Hospital and the Candelaria University Hospital.
Because of the number of people affected, and the health threat posed by cancer, with repercussions in all areas of life, the AECC has carried out a study that shows the initial approach to addressing the disease process is fundamental, psychological attention.
Data demonstrates, even more so, the importance that this project can achieve in the improvement of the quality of life of those who suffer from the disease, and who seek transversal support during the recovery process.
Improving the quality of life is a top priority for Arona Council, so maintaining a programme of this type is essential for the municipality, which also has other projects.
These include swimming pool activities in municipal facilities, aimed at mastectomised women, which further aids the needs of patients.
Health Department Councillor Pura Martín said: It is a necessary and fundamental project for patients, and family members of the municipality.
“The subsidy guarantees the continuity of this service, with which people feel a real, therapeutic and psychological support, from the first moment in which they are immersed in a situation of this type.”
She added: “Underlining, we continue with our commitment to fight against cancer, and these actions will always be within our priorities.”
*The Service Centre can be reached at: Calle Montaña Chica, número 4, Los Cristianos, and the telephone number is 922 096 845.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49766
