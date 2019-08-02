THE new Marvel movie blockbuster, “The Eternals”, is set to be shot at Mount Teide in Tenerife, and will be the highest-profile blockbuster film to be made in the Canary Islands.

Tenerife Cabildo hosted a meeting on Wednesday with Kevin de la Noy and Karl McMilan, producers at Disney, which owns the cinematographic rights for Marvel. And the Cabildo is delighted to have scenes from the “The Eternals” shot on the island.

This meeting with the Tenerife Government was arranged to show the technical aspects necessary for shooting this blockbuster on the island, and, more specifically, in Teide National Park.

This will become a prehistoric settlement in the next few months to more than a dozen superstars, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden.

The Eternals is a major part of the next phase of Marvel movies, following the success of The Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, which End Game brought to a close last year in spectacular fashion.

The saga of the Eternals is a race of immortal beings, who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations, and filming has already started in London, before they now head to Tenerife for the major part of shooting.

The American producer agreed to preserve the Teide environment during filming, and assured the Minister of the Area of ​​Planning of the Territory, Historical Heritage and Tourism, José Gregorio Martín Plata, the Minister of Natural Environment and Security, Isabel García, the Deputy Minister of Culture of the Canary Islands Government, Juan Márquez; the director of the Tenerife Film Commission, Ricardo Martíne, and Teide National Park director Manuel Durbán, that this will be the case.

The film, based on Jack Kirby’s comics, will use the services of SUR-Film, which is based on the islands. The company was also involved in the production of other films made here, such as Fast and Furious 6 (Universal) and Fury of the Titans (Warner)

The Eternals, is scheduled for worldwide release on 6th November 2020.