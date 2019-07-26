SIAM PARK has again made history by being awarded TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice prize for the world’s best water park, for the sixth year running.

This recognition comes alongside a long history of awards, which recognise the success of its management, based on a perfect equation between quality, innovation and excellence.

The Loro Parque Company, to which this theme park of aquatic attractions belongs, and which attracts more than 3,000,000 visitors a year, has highlighted the special honour represented by this recognition, because it is granted by the Park’s visitors and users of the TripAdvisor travel portal, thanks to their independent opinions, based on all their experiences.

Blanca Zayas, Head of Communications at TripAdvisor Spain, said: “We are especially proud that a Spanish company occupies first place in the world ranking of water parks, for the sixth consecutive year.

She added: “Positioning oneself as No.1 for so many years on the run is a seal of quality, recognised by users all over the world, which will, undoubtedly, open more doors to both national and international tourism.”

For almost a year, visitors have been able to enjoy the latest attractions at Siam Park, such as Patong Rapids, which again breaks all the moulds, surpassing the already-incredible Mekong Rapids.

It is even faster, and stretches along 235 metres, with one section in complete darkness, making you experience a unique sense of speed and adrenaline.

In addition, the little ones have been able to enjoy Coco Beach, a new children’s area for great adventures, in the company of their family.

And they can also play around a fantastic, large fountain, as well as a dry jungle area, complete with bridges, towers, obstacles and nets on the Bodhi Trail.

Recently Travelcircus, a prestigious German web platform, specialising in premium travel experiences, honoured Siam Park with its prestigious award of Best Water Park in Europe.

This recognition adds to the European Star Award, which Siam Park was awarded in 2018, for the seventh consecutive year, as Europe’s Best Water Park.

This distinction was awarded by the Kirmes & Park Revue, the leading publication and reference in the assessment of theme parks.

Siam Park maintains a line of working, which is fully respectful of the environment, employing the latest technological developments in every detail.

Thus, the water that feeds the Park is part of a closed circuit, which begins at the sea. And the formula CO2=0 is applied, which means that local goods, mainly, are used in all the catering establishments, which minimises the pollution footprint associated with the transport of imported products. This commitment to the environment has earned Siam Park the Biosphere Park certificate from the Institute of Responsible Tourism (ITR), linked to UNESCO, which accredits responsibility for the environment, as well as ISO 14000, ISO 9000 and EMAS certifications.