THE owner of a Las Americas dive school is being investigated by Guardia Civil officers, attached

to the Santa Cruz headquarters, and assigned to (GEAS), the force’s underwater activities group

They have been inspecting the head of the suspicious dive school, which appears to be running illegally.

He is alleged to be responsible for a client being injured, as well as conducting other crimes, committed against the rights of the people who employ him.

The investigation was sparked by an incident involving a young Danish woman, who experienced a life-threatening accident while on a diving excursion in the Abades resort of Arico.

She had to be transferred, immediately, to the University Hospital in Santa Cruz, to receive specialised treatment in a decompression chamber.

The woman had organised the excursion with the Las Americas-based dive school, and, during the Guardia’s GEAS investigation, it became clear to officers that a more thorough inspection had to be carried out there.

During their search, the Guardia team were made aware that the school lacked the relevant permits, required by various councils across Tenerife.

These give the green light to this type of recreational activity, in certain areas of the island.

But the officers not only discovered that there were no official permits, but also found that the dive centre’s working staff did not have the relevant certificates, enabling them to teach, as well as practise, this risky sport.

The staff were also working without contracts, and the dive school, along with the person in charge, are all being investigated by the GEAS, who are continuing their thorough probe.

Pesca, the Canarian Government’s official body, oversees nautical activities in the islands, and has a list of

officially-recognised dive centres in the Islands.

There are 27 in Tenerife, which comply with their full legislation. They also have contracts with the decompression chamber authorities, and hold full, public-liability insurance, which is why they are recommended by Pesca, particularly for “try dives”.

These are the dives taken by novices, and recommended in a swimming pool, or, more likely, in the sea.

They have the highest possibility of risk or problems, because the new divers have no experience, and a qualified instructor is essential.

Although it may cost slightly more with one of the official dive schools, because they have all paperwork in order, the piece of mind, and experience of an instructor, is invaluable when you take the plunge for the first time.