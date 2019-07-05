A 64-YEAR-OLD taxi-driver, from Granadilla de Abona , was murdered on Wednesday morning in the early hours, having arrived home after his night shift.

The tragic incident occurred at the communal garage of his San Isidro home, in Edificio San Miguel, Calle Los Gonzalez, to where he and his long-time partner had moved, recently.

The victim, known as Gabino, was found battered to death inside the garage, and sources reveal that he was discovered with numerous injuries, caused by a beating, along with several burns across his body.

Guardia Civil officers also believe that he was tortured, severely, before being killed.

Gabino, acknowledged to be a hard-working taxi driver, had been on the night shift in the days leading up to his death. That meant he finished work at around 3-4am.

He would then park up the taxi and climb into his 30-year-old classic, white-seat, Ford Transit, to make his way home.

On the night of his murder, it was thought that he drove into his garage to park his Transit, as usual, when his attackers jumped on him, beating and burning him to death.

His body was discovered at 6.30am by other neighbours living in the apartment block, but the motive was unknown as we went to press.

Yet the violence used to murder the unsuspecting taxi driver was unquestionable. Granadilla’s Local Police were informed, immediately, and several officers were dispatched to Calle Los Gonzalez, upon arrival.

The area was cordoned off, promptly, to prevent the evidence being tampered with, while Guardia Civil officers from Granadilla and Las Americas were informed, as well as the UOPJ specialised unit, who have joined forces to take charge of the investigation.

Forensic teams were also at the scene, collecting the relevant evidence and taking detailed photographs until late on Wednesday evening.

And, for now, the courts have decreed secrecy during the investigation proceedings.

Gabino, who had been married previously, had one daughter with his former wife, from whom he had been divorced for many years.

The daughter and her partner arrived at the scene, where she was described as being extremely distraught as she hugged friends and relatives.

She was allowed to go to the garage entrance, where she received what information was known about the crime.

The woman left the scene with her partner, shortly afterwards.