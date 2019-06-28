ROXY Risqué, twice voted Best Variety Act winner at the Tenerife Entertainment Awards, is a talented artist in two ways… on stage and on canvas! And not a lot of people know that!

Last year the 7ft drag queen (in high heels), otherwise known as Tony Race, and his partner Billy, went to dinner with a friend, Corrin Cassini, and her mum, Carey Knox.

The conversation got around to “fantasy” dinner guests and people they’d like to meet, past and present. And Tony said he’d always wanted to meet The Queen (HRH)!

Carey said she could possibly make that happen, because she was commentating at this year’s 55th British Driving Society Annual Show, held at the Guards Polo Club, in Windsor Park.

She added: “If you’d like to attend as my assistant, you would, possibly, be able to meet the Queen!”

Tony’s first thought was: “Carrying a radio and a clip-board is a ridiculously-small price to pay to meet the most famous woman in the world!”

He added: “The show was outstanding in all categories of horse-drawn carriages. Corrin was competing and won first place in her category.”

At the end of the afternoon, the winners were invited to drive past the royal pavilion, and were then awarded their relevant prizes by her Majesty, with Carey introducing each one.

After the presentation, The Queen spared a suited-and -booted Tony two minutes for a chat, and the delighted drag star said: “To be in the presence of HRH was astounding, but for her to ask me, in her beautifully-soft-spoken voice, if I had ‘enjoyed my day’ was a dream come true.

“It was an opportunity I had to make the most of, and I had recently launched my artist website. So I thought it only fitting to give her Private Secretary a pencil portrait of the Queen, which I had drawn.

“I do hope she will be happy with it because it’s a day I will cherish forever!”

More information regarding Tony Race’s amazing Artwork can be found on his website.

www.theartisttonyrace.com