The new regulations include: for the first time, users of mopeds or personal mobility vehicles (VMP), such as electric scooters, must adhere to a mandatory 30km/h limit on all one-way streets; no more car-valeting activity and “begging” at traffic lights; restrictions on vehicle traffic, through contamination or safety, and the introduction of rotating (limited) parking areas, both free and paid.

Once the final approval of the new enforcements is agreed by the City Council, they will come into force when published in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP), which is expected in the coming days.

The Santa Cruz Traffic Ordinance began more than two years ago. It was approved, initially, in the February, at which point the document, which has 131 articles, was submitted to public information.

A total of 173 claims were presented by entities and individuals, which were analysed and answered. And many of them have involved some modifications to the initial text.

For example, the age allowed for use in the city of personal mobility vehicles changes from 16 to “after 15 years of age”. The reference to the term “autobus” is eliminated from the whole text, to be replaced by “guaguas”.

Also, “interurban” roads has been changed to “autopista”, and, within their own municipality, Local Police can carry out tests to determine the degree of alcoholic or drug intoxication of drivers; and, in pedestrian zones with shared areas for vehicles, as well as pedestrian priority, citizens may cross any part of it, with due diligence”.

The PP’s Zaida González, the first Deputy Mayor and Mobility and Security Councillor, emphasises that her team have been working until the last minute, to be able to approve this, definitively, so it is important for the city that it was finished before the mandate. And they have achieved it!

“We wanted to fulfil the commitment to update the regulations that had already been obsolete, as it was approved 34 years ago,” she said. “We can say that Santa Cruz already has an ordinance of the 21st century, with which, for example, the city prepares itself for the vehicles of the future, including those for personal mobility, such as scooters or electric motorcycles.”

Ms González also announced that several companies, dedicated to the rental of scooters and electric motorcycles, have expressed an interest in settling in with the municipality ‘chicharrero’ (inhabitants).

The Acting Mayor added: “With this new ordinance, we have regulated the use, by the city, of these vehicles, and also of bicycles, as well as parking.”