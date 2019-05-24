FIVE different elections are taking place, here and in mainland Spain, on Sunday (26th May), and European citizens, over 18, who are on their local “padrón”, are entitled to vote in two of these: local and European.

For British citizens, the right to vote was confirmed through a

bi-lateral agreement, signed by the Spanish and British governments early this year. At the time, it was an issue because the UK was preparing to leave the European Union, prior to the European elections.

If you have never voted in Spain before, the voting system and seat allocation is quite different to the “first-past-the-post” system in the UK.

Here in Spain, a list system is used in all local, regional, national and European elections. This means that each party taking part in the election has a list of candidates, chosen by their individual parties and confirmed, officially.

This list is registered about a month before the election, so that it isn’t open to change or additions, as the date nears. Usually, a party will have more candidates on the list than seats on the local council, so there are substitutes in the case of death or resignation, during the life of the council.

Once the election date is announced, candidates will campaign until just before the election. But campaigning is prohibited during the two-day reflection period, just prior to an election, as well as on Election Day, which is on Sunday, with polling from 9am to 8pm.

You should have received a polling card through the post, telling you where your polling station is. But if you have not received such a card, you are still able to vote, as long as you are on the census.

On Election Day, take identification and any voting papers to the polls. In the polling booth, lists of the parties running for election will be available. The name of the party will be at the top of each list.

And, given that there are five different elections on Sunday, there are colours for each ballot: white for local election lists, blue for European election lists.

Choose the list of candidates you want to vote for, place it into one of the envelopes provided, and seal the envelope.

You may already have the vote prepared, because many of the parties will have either posted you their lists already in envelopes, or gone door-to-door on the canvas.

Bringing the list sealed is perfectly legal, and often preferred by voters because it saves time. Obviously, writing on the list will be considered a spoilt vote. And stuffing the envelope with more than one list will, quite likely, also see your vote discounted.

Hand your list of sealed votes to the returning officer, who will place it in the ballot box.

British citizens, who are resident in Spain, are entitled to vote as an overseas voter, but they may vote in European Union elections only in one country.

Once polls close, the doors of each voting centre are shut and the returning officer begins to count the votes. Each party can, and usually does, have official representation in the polling stations, who have the right to stay and oversee the count.

When the count is complete, the results are sealed and sent to a central counting centre, and first official results are usually known within hours of the last vote being cast, with local and national TV stations running live-election specials.