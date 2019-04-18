The huge, eight-metre-long mammal was spotted last Friday, showing obvious signs of its injuries. It was dragged on to the shore at the La Jaquita beach, where it was seen by fascinated beach-goers.

Unfortunately, though, the lifeless mammal had to be retrieved from the shore-line and carried away.

Only a few weeks ago, specialised Tenerife lawyers presented reports relating to the frequent occurrence of cetaceans (whales, dolphins, turtles, etc.) becoming victims of accidents, involving fast ferries in Canarian waters. These reports have since been presented to the prosecutor’s court.

According to lawyer Alejandro Quintana, there is an “alarming spike of cetaceans dying in Canarian waters, and this is a concern that cannot be ignored”.

The University of La Laguna has been working closely with the University of St Andrews (Scotland) and Aarhus (Denmark) on this issue.

Together, in Canarian waters close to Guia de Isora, they have discovered an important colony of pilot and bottlenose whales, as well as sperm whales with their offspring.

Plans have been presented for a new port in Fonsalia, in the Guia de Isora area, which would lead to more sea traffic, and, thus, a significant increase of collisions between these sensitive mammals and large boats/ferries, etc.

Throughout the study, the observers not only picked up on the pod and their young, but also took part in a study about how the whales behave in their natural environment.

This study also highlights how the whales need to rest on the surface to recuperate energy levels, after diving as deep as one kilometre to catch their prey.

Experts believe that this is why they cannot react quickly enough to avoid collisions. This year, two whales were registered dead, because of their significant injuries, sustained by the propellers of medium-sized boats.

It is essential that recreational boats, as well as commercial, whale-watching vessels, respect the current regulations, which do not allow two boats at any one time to be within 300 metres of these animals.

Many species, from dolphins to the largest cetaceans, such as sperm whales and rorquals, which include the blue whale, acknowledged as the largest animal ever on the planet, have been spotted during a study in Teno Rasca.

The Teno-Rasca marine strip covers the municipal coasts of Buenavista del Norte, Santiago del Teide, Guía de Isora, Adeje and Arona.

This space, since September 2011, has been a Special Conservation Zone (ZEC), contained in the Natura 2000 Network.

And a campaign is well on the way to protect the Teno-Rasca waters, to safeguard its population of whales and turtles.

These waters, it is hoped, will ensure the long-term survival of the most threatened species and natural habitats in Europe, helping to stop the loss of conservation, caused by human activities.

But the need to establish practical speed reductions is a must in the Teno-Rasca area, specifically, to conserve the enormous wealth, living in its Special Conservation Zone.

Coastal constructions in the area, it is said, must also be avoided to avoid inevitable collisions with whales and turtles.