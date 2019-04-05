THE National Police have smashed a money-printing racket in Arona town, run by four Italians on a high-quality printing press, which was earning them around €7,500 a month in “proper” cash.

Arona’s leading member of the force, the General Directorate of Police, said the dismantled printing press had been the “most active” counterfeit, euro-note printing operation ever discovered in Spain.

In addition to false banknotes, the gang were able to produce near-perfect identity documents, thanks to their superb techniques and instruments.

In a Europol-backed operation, National Police recovered 15,500 false euros, some €9,000 being seized in the Arona house where the Italians operated, and in which they also lived.

Three men and a woman, aged 30-40, have been arrested, having established themselves in Tenerife two years ago.

They were discovered by the National Police Investigation Brigade, headed by Juan Bañuelos, who have been battling against counterfeiters for many years.

The Brigade were tipped off by Tenerife banks, who reported a marked increase in the number of fake €10 banknotes in circulation on the island, which sparked Operation Malla.

And officers soon discovered that the convincing fakes were also being distributed across Europe.

This was just one of many operations undertaken by the Brigade, which, in the past year, carried out 11 raids, with 91 people arrested and more than 650,000 notes, in counterfeit currency, confiscated.

Despite this huge total, Bañuelos said the falsification of euro notes was not a major problem, since Spain’s illegal printing outlet remained “stable”, or even on the decrease.

But he agreed that fake notes, appearing in smaller populations, could cause alarm, especially if they turned up in various shops in the same area.

He is certain, however, that the second series of banknotes, circulated recently in the EU, with higher security measures, is stifling the counterfeiters’ work.

In general, gangs such as the dismantled Arona team introduce the usual flow of counterfeit notes in shops by buying a low-price product and paying with a fake note of, say, €10-20, pocketing the legal-tender change.

That is how the Tenerife gang went about their business in “Operation Malla”, so-called by the National Police, whose officers were surprised, they said, by the excellent quality of the notes’, and the instruments used for their manufacture.

The investigation into the Arona foursome began last July, when banks, noting the increase of €10 counterfeit notes, “of good quality and with a print job different from the usual one”, tipped off the police.

After several inquiries, officers found that the area most affected by the introduction of these fake euros was the Canary Islands, and especially Tenerife, where a large number of businesses in the archipelago had been victims of the group.

Later, investigators located and identified four suspects: all Italians, who lived in an Arona house owned by one of them, in which the forgeries were made.

Not only did the gang manufacture them, but they distributed the notes throughout the archipelago, especially between the Monday-to-Friday working days.

A Europol spokesperson said: “We supported this operation by providing financial, technical and analytical support from the beginning, and deploying a mobile office on the action day for on-the-spot support.

“As the European Union’s Central Office for Combating Euro Counterfeiting, Europol facilitates the exchange of information.

“It also provides expertise, criminal and forensic analysis, training, financial and technical support to law-enforcement agencies inside and outside the European Union.”

Three basic moves to detect the fake notes

THE National Police are reminding people of the three basic moves which detect a false note, as recommended by the European Central Bank: Touch, Look, Turn!

Touch: the tickets incorporate extremely advanced security elements, which distinguishes them from counterfeits.

Thus, its paper has a characteristic touch, since it is composed of cotton fibres, which gives it a firm texture and is rough to the touch. Police advise you to touch or scratch gently with a fingernail.

Look: the watermark can be seen when observing the note against the light. When you place a note on a dark surface, the light areas darken.

The reason for the coincidence is the printing on both sides of discontinuous lines, which complement each other and form the figure, indicating their value in a corner of the note’s top part.

Turn: When rotating a euro bill, the image of the hologram changes, alternating between its value and the representation of a door or window.

As a background, you can see concentric, multi-coloured circles, with microtexts that go from the centre, to the edges of the whole area.

Likewise, the hologram image changes when the ticket is rotated, alternating between its value and the € symbol on a multi-coloured background.

In addition, the figure indicating its value on the reverse changes colour, from purple to olive-green or brown.