THREE huge drug-sale points in El Medano have been dismantled by Guardia Civil officers, attached to the Las Americas and Granadilla Judicial team.

The officers called the operation “Proditor”, and, as a result of their success, three men and a woman were arrested and charged.

All four, Spanish, Columbian and Uruguayan nationals, have lived in Medano for many years. And, over time, they have built up a customer base, as well as monopolising the sale of illegal substances in the area.

A major investigation was launched in the middle of last year, after the Guardia Civil received several items of information about a group of people selling drugs, specifically hashish and cocaine, from various apartments in the town’s residential areas.

After many months of surveillance, the officers concluded that all the group members were rewarded, economically, from the drug sales, not only in Medano but in other towns across the South of Tenerife.

None of the quartet worked, yet each one maintained a high standard of living, frequenting exclusive bars and restaurants across the south of the island.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the apartments in which they were, supposedly, living, were treated like shops, with people coming and going throughout the day… almost daily!

And when there was an influx of customers, the apartment owner kept clear, leaving responsibility to a third party.

Officers were given the go-ahead to launch an in-depth probe, after collecting enough evidence to prove that there were illegal drug-dealings in the town, on a huge scale.

They then took the individuals by surprise, conducting a search of the properties during the early hours of 1st March.

The agents seized 12,000 euros in cash, 400gm of cocaine, a kilo of a cutting agent, and utensils used for drug distribution, as well as simulated firearms and four, high-end vehicles.

A judge has ordered three of the people responsible to be detained, provisionally. But all four, accused of belonging to a criminal group involving drug-trafficking, have been charged with crimes against public health.