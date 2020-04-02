46 NEW CASES AND 5 MORE DEATHS IN THE CANARIES

The Canary Islands reaches 1,490 accumulated infections, and 73 deaths registered at 8pm tonight, an increase of 46 new positives in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have died increased by five as reported by the Ministry of Health.

During this week, the number of new positives has been changing, and has gone from 58 that were registered on Monday, to 114 on Tuesday, and declining on Wednesday with 64 new cases. Experts predict that the archipelago could reach the peak of infections by the end of this week.

According to the latest data provided by Sanidad, virus detection tests have been performed on between 8,000 and 9,000 people.

The most affected island is still Tenerife, with more than 870 registered cases and 44 deaths according to data published at noon. This data will be updated island by island tomorrow at 12 noon.

The new diagnostic kits will make it possible to carry out almost 1,000 tests a day, and priority will be given to health workers, the elderly and the security forces.