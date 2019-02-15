TENERIFE’S huge traffic problems are an ever- growing concern, especially for Miguel Becerra, the Cabildo’s Development and Mobility Director, who believes it is the island’s most worrying problem.

There are three large metropolitan areas in Tenerife, in which the volume of daily traffic continues to expand: the North, the South, and its Santa Cruz capital.

The island’s old, outdated roads, and even its motorways, are saturated every day. And the reality is that thousands of motorists are stuck in traffic jams, losing their patience.

This major issue is a hot topic for Becerra (pictured), who has been reviewing the situation for some time, looking into possible solutions to help solve this mind-bending problem.

Becerra understands that the solution will not be easy, because he is aware that Tenerife has one of the highest numbers of vehicles in Europe, per inhabitant, per square kilometre.

And statistics show that in Tenerife alone, there are around 800,000 vehicles and a million inhabitants, in 2,000sq/km, which are natural spaces.

“There is a political consensus about what road priorities are,” said Becerra. “Firstly, expanding the lanes on the TF-1, between San Isidro and Las Americas, as well as the TF-5, between La Laguna and La Orotava.

“There are also plans for incorporating a priority lane for buses and heavy-goods vehicles; and, lastly, completing the island’s ring road between el Tanque and Santiago del Teide.”

A frustrated Becerra added: “These actions total more than eight million euros. But, having said that, our great political challenge is to convince the public that these projects will not solve the problems 100%, because we have a basic problem, which is how we move.

“People’s attitudes need to change, and just because they own a vehicle doesn’t necessarily mean they have to use it all the time.

“If they were to use public transport more, for instance, there would obviously be less congestion on the roads. But between 2008 and 2019, there hasn’t been any funding for their infrastructure.

“But over this 11-year period, the population has continued to increase, which has contributed to the problem.

“It is estimated that the increase in traffic has been growing, alongside the economy growth. If the economy grows by 2%, displacements increase by 6%, because there is more work, more leisure, more distribution of merchandise and more school activities, etc.”