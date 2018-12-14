PLAYA de Las Americas is celebrating a “Special Christmas Night” with a market and live music, as well as activities for all ages and nationalities, tonight (Friday).

The magic of Christmas will invade Arona’s famous Golden Mile with this Special event. There’s also a full afternoon of dynamic activities, focused on tourism, but open to all audiences.

But the Avenida Las Americas de Arona will be the show’s centrepiece, between 5-10pm.

The most representative spaces of the Golden Mile will have a red carpet, in which various performances will take place around a main stage, in the Safari Shopping Centre plaza, with four headline groups, who will bring the music closer to the audience.

It will be led by “Santy-Claus Dj”, with tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s, followed by Rock & Roll versions of the 50s and 60s, by “The Lucky Tones”, along with 70s and 80s disco and funk by “Funktastic Band”, as well as the best of international pop-rock with “4 on ground”.

There will also be special performances by carnival group “Ritmo Sureño”, and American jazz band “Pixie Dieland”.

But the event’s main highlight is the Night Market, which is an initiative driven by the area’s businesses, featuring the craft and variety market with different stands, located on the Golden Mile.

The “Special Christmas Night” event aims to give a special touch to Christmas, welcoming the thousands of tourists who visit the municipality on these important dates.

The entire event sees the Tourist Board and the Economic Promotion area of the City of Arona, joining forces to make it possible.

It’s an activity in which the different establishments of the Golden Mile’s commercial zone can also collaborate.

Tourism Councillor David Pérez said: “More than 1.5 million tourists visit us every year, but many also choose to enjoy these important dates in our town.

“Because of this, and being the driving force of Arona’s economy, we are trying to make everyone feel at home, developing activities that encourage participation and, of course, generate economic development.”

He added: “The Golden Mile is one of our best showcases. It has gastronomy and quality shops that attract a demanding public, to which we must respond with activities that promote interest.

“But we must always bear in mind that they are initiatives which also adapt to all audiences, including our residents.”