THE body of Amy Gerard, the missing woman who trained killer-whales at Loro Parque, was found in the sea at Puerto de la Cruz on Tuesday, following a night out with her boyfriend and workmates the previous Thursday.

Officers in a Guardia Civil helicopter police spotted a body floating in the sea around 11am, close to the lighthouse, which stands in the harbour car park. A few minutes later, a Red Cross lifeboat raced to the scene and the bruised body was pulled onboard.

A source close to the investigation said on Wednesday: “The body was in a very bad state. A post-mortem is taking place, but it has not yet been determined how the death occurred, and whether it was accidental or not.”

There was still no decision yesterday (Thursday), yet National Police were convinced, immediately, that it was Amy, and that she had been the victim of a “tragic accident”.

The 28-year-old, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, was living it up with her workmates, including German boyfriend Dennis Kissling, last Thursday night.

The couple, who got together earlier this year, were celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Irish bar, Molly Malone, near the harbour, and about half-a-mile from where she lived.

Amy, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, graduated from Lincoln University, where she studied animal behaviour, and was working at Tenerife’s world-famous Loro Parque zoo, where German-born Dennis is also employed. They are believed to have got together earlier this year.

She had worked, previously, as a marine-mammal trainer in France and Mexico.

Witnesses recalled that she and Dennis left the bar at 12.20am. Amy, wearing skinny black jeans and a green jumper, was easily recognisable in a video, shot inside the bar, with her mass of curly hair, dancing along with her friends.

She was also seen smiling and holding hands with Dennis.

Brendan Reid Spencer, who owns the Molly Malone bar, told The Sun newspaper: “She came in with six work colleagues around 11pm, and they were all having a good time, singing and dancing. But I wouldn’t say they were drunk.

“She was with her fellow, a German lad called Dennis. The group all left in twos and they were the last couple to leave. She turned off to the right and Dennis went to the left.”

Spanish newspapers reported that they had been having an argument before they left the bar, which have accounted for their parting of the ways.

Amy’s mother, Julie, and her sister, Chloe, also from Cleethorpes, had flown to the island, along with her sister’s 35-year-old fiancé, Mike Dolan, to help with the search. But to no avail.

In recent months, Ami had used her maiden surname, Gerard, which was the one featured on missing posters in English and Spanish, rather than her married name.

Ryan Docherty, to whom she was still said to be married, was thought to be back in the UK. He had shared online appeals for information on Amy.