THE Canaries have acquired an extra island, following a vote by Spain’s Senate to include La Graciosa as the region’s eighth, which is home to the largest marine reserve in the European Union.

It is situated to the north-west of Lanzarote, from which it is separated by a channel of sea known as El Río (The River).

It is now regarded as the smallest of the Canary Islands, at just 29sq/km, with a year-round population of 746 inhabitants.

In summer, however, up to 25,000 tourists descend on this remote, idyllic island, which has no tarmac streets and just two municipalities.

The “capital” of La Graciosa is the village, or hamlet, of La Caleta de Sebo, and the only other town on the island is Casas de Pedro Barba.

Residents earn their living mostly from fishing and tourism, and the only way to reach the island is by helicopter, or on one of the two boats daily from Lanzarote.

It was always considered to be an outpost of the Lanzarote town of Teguise, coming under the jurisdiction of that council.

Now, though, it is recognised as the eighth Canarian island, with its own budget to cover tourism needs.

One of the main reasons La Graciosa sought to be recognised officially as a separate island was its extraordinary-natural beauty and excellent conservation.

La Graciosa, which is part of the Chinijo archipelago and is the only inhabited island there, has always been considered to be a nature reserve only, managed by the regional government’s environment department.

The other seven Canarian islands are Tenerife, which is the largest, plus Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, La Gomera, La Palma, El Hierro and Gran Canaria.

Addresses of Canarian inhabitants are split into two recognised provinces: that of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which includes Tenerife, La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera, together with the other half, comprising Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote and, now, of course, La Graciosa.

