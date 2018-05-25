ADEJE officials have unveiled plans for their new, town-centre car park, and others in the borough, which are all part of a general improvement scheme, costing over 18 million euros.

The main car park will create more than 1,000 new spaces, and, included in the overall expense, is an upgrade to a number of roads and pedestrian zones in the vicinity.

The announcement was made by Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga, alongside Works and Services Councillor Carmen Rosa González Cabrera, and Town Technician Román García Higuera.

The Mayor said: “We are working to meet our vision of the future for Adeje. And, with these plans, we are meeting some of the main demands of the people in the borough.”

The soon-to-be-opened car park lies beside the old Fort House, and the Mayor added: “We have also tried to execute the work in a manner that causes least disruption to the daily lives of our residents and town visitors.

“In the Council’s strategic mobility plan, we have established, quite clearly, that people take precedence over traffic, and that is why, in the constructions planned, we have also included public spaces, bicycle lanes, green zones, etc.

“The financing of the projects has been possible because Adeje Council has met all national budgetary requirements.”

The Works and Services Councillor said the car parks would comprise open structures, adding: “They have been designed with the public in mind, all with a plaza at street level, containing child-friendly zones, and, in the case of Los Olivos, a sport zone.

“The objective is not, simply, to increase parking spaces for residents, but to make shopping, working, or making business calls, easier to carry out.

“The design criteria mean that the car parks are user-friendly, complete with the latest technology, sustainable energies, light sensors, places for cars for those with reduced mobility, and even charging stations for electric cars.”

The Councillor stressed: “We have worked to ensure that every euro spent will play a part in improving the quality of life for our residents.”

The car park is almost finished in the Fort House zone, at a cost of nearly 3m euros, and it is financed, fully, by the Council.

There will be 200, new, public parking spaces for this part of town, and the car park will be managed by a new company, formed for that purpose.

It will also create jobs for those on the margins of social exclusion/long-term unemployment.

The car park’s technical planning will be similar in the other car parks, being built in Los Olivos (already underway), Plaza del Emigrante (behind the Town Hall) and La Postura.

Putting the needs of the people first is also included in the planning of other, major, road works in the borough.

This includes, in particular, the new avenue accessing Costa Adeje from the TF1 motorway, specifically from the Fañabe local police station, down to the Melía Jardines del Teide Hotel roundabout.

This work will be carried out in conjunction with the Cabildo, and, as well as a much-improved road, it will include a major pedestrian zone and a bicycle lane (from La Caleta to the roundabout at the Mencey Tinerfe el Grande hotel), along with green zones and improved drainage.

This work will cost in the region of 5m euros, with Adeje Council contributing over 70% of the cost.

This is also part of the long-standing vision of Adeje’s Mayor, to improve links between the Costa Adeje tourist zone and the town, while maintaining the particular characteristics and identity of each. It is hoped that this work will be completed by the end of the year.

Both the Mayor and the Councillor added that there were other works in the pipeline for neighbourhood improvements.

Repaving has already begun in Costa Adeje, and they hope to announce full details soon.