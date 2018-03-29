AN air of disbelief has been hanging over the Arona town of Guaza during the past week, following the horrific, triple murders of a family in the area, last Friday.

Ricardo Ortego, 23, who killed his mother, father and grandfather by stabbing them repeatedly, eventually confessed to the unthinkable crimes, after being questioned by Guardia Civil officers in the early hours of that morning.

He was adopted by the family as a seven-year-old in Venezuela, and, in later years, became a huge drug addict. He admitted being high at the time of the murders, and he was arrested, several hours after making an initial phone call to Local Police.

He told them he had only just found the tragic trio, dead at their family home, situated on a Guaza banana plantation, in the Arona municipality.

Police passed the case on to the Guardia Civil at around 5.20am on the Friday, and Ricardo was held in custody, because he was the only witness.

But while he was recounting his make-believe details of how he discovered the family, he suddenly broke down in front of Guardia officers and admitted the murders, actually providing them with a descriptive account.

Initial reports said he had fled the scene, but these were incorrect.

When officers entered the family home, they found grandfather Luciano, an 80-year-old pensioner, dead on the top floor of the house.

The murderer’s other two targets, his mother, Carmen, a local schoolteacher, and his father, Antonio, a 68-year-old farmer, were found in their ground-floor bedroom.

All three victims, who moved here from La Palma several years ago, along with Ricardo, showed obvious signs of being attacked violently, with multiple stab wounds all over their bodies.

Local residents and neighbours considered the dead people as being “much-loved”, while Ricardo was said to be a normal young man, with a quiet nature.

He didn’t mix much with people, and neighbours only caught sight of him when he was out walking his dogs.

Yet he is believed to have been searching the internet since last December, for clues on how he could kill the family.

In the end, he slaughtered all three with a bread knife, which had a 30cm blade.

Over the years, there had been family discussions about Ricardo’s drug-taking, and, in the end, it seems, his huge consumption of narcotics, together with a heated altercation with his mum, pushed him over the edge.

But sources close to the case have commented on how calm Ricardo remained with the police, and how well he had collaborated with them, once he had confessed to the crime. He also told them about the drugs he had consumed before killing the family.

Ricardo said he attacked them in the early hours because they would have been asleep. They would have had no idea who was behind the assault, he added, because he killed them in the dark, and never uttered a word throughout the violence.

However, that did not convince the police, and evidence showed that the grandfather and mother were both stabbed, fatally, in the neck. And the poor father suffered several cuts to the chest, as a result of what appeared to have been an angry attack.

As we went to press last night (Thursday), a Guardia Civil search for the murder weapon had proved fruitless, even though Ricardo told them he threw it away in a nearby bin.

There is no doubt that his savagery had been planned for some time. Ricardo had mental issues, while his drug addiction is thought to have deranged his mind, leading to the fantasies he had about killing his family. For all those problems, though, Ricardo was not thought to have been offered a medical referral.

Since admitting the horrific crime, he was in the custody of the Guardia Civil. But, on Tuesday night, he was transferred to the Tenerife II Penitentiary Centre, where he will remain until the court hearing, which is expected to take place within two years.

Meanwhile, Arona Town Hall declared a two-day mourning period, from midnight on Monday this week, until midnight on Wednesday, in respect of the murdered trio.