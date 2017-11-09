THE young mother of a six-year-old son, murdered in El Fraile by her husband on Tuesday last week, has been named as Lilibet Hernández Rodríguez, who was preparing to become a doctor.

She was approaching her 28th birthday when the tragedy occurred, and, by his own admission, 45-year-old Jose Antonio PB, strangled her after a violent row and wrapped her in a rug.

He then hid the gruesome bundle in a wardrobe at their Arona home, next to Las Galletas.

After the incident, he called her family to confess what had happened, and informed them that he was preparing to flee the island.

A relative immediately called the police, who, on arrival at the home, were met with a horrendous smell. They then discovered the body.

Lilibet, known to close friends and family as Lili, had emigrated to Tenerife from her native Cuba after finishing her studies to become a doctor. She was described as a woman with a professional nature and a huge heart, plus a big smile. And she was willing to help anyone.

She secured her medical licence at just 23 and was working at a nearby petrol station while awaiting certificates, which would have enabled her to practise as a doctor here.

Despite the horrific outcome, there were never any restraint orders made against the husband, also Cuban, though he was known to have a jealous nature.

He was later arrested at the North Airport after giving himself up, having been unable to get a late-night flight off the Island.

Arona, which already aims at preventing and educating the community against domestic violence, has actually been chosen by the CNSE (State Confederation for Deaf People) to promote awareness and prevent domestic violence within the deaf community.

It is the first time this organisation has been linked with the Canaries. But last month, Arona Council launched an intensive training programme for prevention and awareness of domestic violence.

Social workers plan to assist in workshops in primary and secondary schools, speaking to some 1,300 children in the municipality.

Family workshops will also take place in local cultural centres to raise awareness for peace, respect and understanding within the family, as well as relationships.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women takes place on 25th November, which is why these projects have begun.

The Gender Violence Board of Trustees has run a psychological care service since June 2008, serving all female residents in the Arona municipality who have suffered the consequences of domestic violence.

The purpose of this service is to help women identify the problem through therapy, face up to it and overcome the aftermath.

Experts say it will strengthen their own image and regain their confidence.

To contact the service for an appointment with the Psychological Women’s Service, call 922 725 423, or 010 922 761 600 if you are ringing from outside the municipality.

In addition, there is another number, 016, for information and legal advice on gender violence, with an option of 52 languages.

The calls are fully confidential and will leave no trace on call registers.