THE Canarian Government has released its final plans for a 32-million-euro project, to put an end to the horrendous rush-hour traffic jams in Las Chafiras. But it could take years to complete, from the look of it, even though it will be built in stages.

The seemingly-complicated road lay-outs, including three roundabouts, will do away with the main traffic bottlenecks in the South, says the Government.

That’s because they cause kilometre-long jams around this section of the TF-1, going down to the two Golfs and up to San Miguel, and feature an average of 75,000 vehicles a day.

The area, comprising one of the highest build-ups of traffic on the island, is a top priority for the Canarian Government.

It is now working against the clock to put the project out to tender before the end of the year, to fulfil its commitment to the public.

The main construction will be a huge roundabout in Las Chafiras over the TF-1, replacing the existing one and displaying three-lane segments, which will be new to Tenerife

These fast-access lanes will allow easy entries for drivers to other areas in the municipality, without having to use the roundabout. They will also make it easier to get to the industrial estate.

Some 1.3km down the motorway, heading south and either side of the duel-carriageway, two medium-sized roundabouts will be built in Oroteanda, near the current turn-off to Guargacho, and will be connected by a bridge.

In addition, to end the island’s most problematic traffic area, and which has sparked repeated complaints from town halls and businessmen, there will be two service roads: one south of the TF-1 (which already exists, although it needs renovating), and another to the north, on the Llano del Camello side.

They will enable drivers to make short journeys without having to use the motorway. They will reduce traffic significantly on the motorway in the south, yet both roads will have direct access to the TF-1.

San Miguel de Abona Mayor Arturo González, who has seen the final project draft, said it has incorporated a number of new developments, compared with the schedule drawn up by the previous Ministry of Public Works.

González mentioned an area, parallel to the large roundabout, to cater for rainwater, waste-water, desalinated water and even telephone lines, linking Llano del Camello with Las Chafiras.

The Mayor also found that the revised draft had included one of the demands most requested by the public: multiple pedestrian crossings, currently non-existent and a danger to pedestrians. The crossings will also be adapted for disabled people.

“The budget includes several high-voltage towers being removed, at a cost of 1.5m euros, which will speed up construction work on the link roads,” added González.

Once the modified project has been approved by the Canarian Government,, the next step will be the technician’s inspection and approval. Then follows the environmental-impact assessment, already in progress, and, finally, an agreement with the owners of the land affected by the new roads.

San Miguel Town Hall will strive for a consensus to ensure that the proposed procedures are met, and that the work can be put out to tender before the end of 2017.