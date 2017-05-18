ARONA Council’s seven-million-euro make-over for the borough, reported in last week’s Canarian Weekly, also includes the main Los Cristianos sports centre, with its 50-metre swimming pool, and several sports courts in various towns.

It’s all part of the Council’s #AronaAvanza programme, and the Jesús Domínguez Grillo complex, built in 1984, will be given a comprehensive renovation, assisted by its Department of Sports and Recreation, to wipe out its current problems.

These include having to close the swimming pool steps, and the flooded tennis courts when it rains, as well as constant dampness in various areas.

The Council has already drawn up a master plan for the centre, which specifies its main needs. The work, included in the special programme, with a budget of 2.5m euros, will be carried out in several phases to avoid closing the facilities completely.

Among the actions planned are demolishing the swimming pool structure and dressing rooms, repairs to the sanitation of the basement floor against damp, replacing the present roof, complete reformation of changing rooms, construction of new tennis courts and gym, better access for disabled people, and renovating the main sports court.

This complex, tucked away near the main Los Cristianos roundabout, is used by thousands of private individuals and many clubs, and as a training base by national and international municipal teams.

But, says the Council: “It has remained small for a population of 90,000 inhabitants throughout the municipality, and more than 21,000 In Los Cristianos itself.”

The main damage affects the pools (the 50m one and the learners’ pool at the far end of the complex); the tennis courts, which suffer floods; the covered parquet floor, as well as the cement of the outdoor sports court, which is hardly the most suitable material for sports such as roller-skating.

In addition, modernisation works will take place around the pools, such as changing the paving of the area and the showers.

Arona Mayor José Julián Mena said: “We are addressing the complete remodelling of Jesus Domínguez Grillo.

“It is something absolutely necessary because it is one of our most in-demand facilities, and we intend the centre to enter the 21st century.”

Meanwhile, there are also plans afoot for the Council’s Department of Sports and Recreation to resurface eight multi-sports courts throughout the municipality.

The courts, spread throughout various towns, including those at Montaña Frías, Túnez, La Camella, La Florida, Cabo Blanco, Buzanada and Las Rosas, will provide much-improved facilities for residents.

The total Arona Council project is part of the much-heralded programme promoted by Mayor José Julián Mena.

It involves an overall investment of more than seven million euros this year, and also covers the improvements to roads and pavements.

The resurfacing is excellent news for residents in the areas named as many of the courts are in a sub-standard condition, because of the materials used when they were constructed. They are the same as the asphalt used in pavements, which is hardly ideal for sports.

Mayor Mena said: “This project is the continuity of many actions we are carrying out, and will continue to do so in the coming months for the improvement of all facilities for sports practice, both exterior and covered.”

The surfaces will be replaced with a synthetic resin, which guarantees adequate slip for sports, and has a maximum budget of 126,000 euros.