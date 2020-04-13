34,000 WORKERS GO BACK TO WORK IN THE CANARY ISLANDS

Approximately 34,000 construction industry and transport workers in the Canary Islands returned to their jobs today, following the resumption of non-essential activities.

The return to work is only for the employees of companies in which it is not possible to work at home telematically.

In construction alone, almost 24,000 employees have been reincorporated throughout the day, which is practically half of the 50,000 affiliates that were counted in the sector in March, according to the employers’ calculations.

The president of the Provincial Federation of Construction Entities of Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Fepeco), Óscar Izquierdo, highlighted that “the companies in this sector guarantee maximum safety and health of their workers.”

As stated in the order published last Sunday by the Government, in the specific case of construction, public works and new buildings are basically reactivated from today.

Izquierdo stressed that the sector “is beginning to work with relative normality under the extraordinary circumstances that exist at the moment” as a consequence of the fight to stop the expansion of Covid-19.

The representative of the employers stressed that construction companies are equipped with disinfectant gel and gloves, and that throughout this week the use of masks on the islands will be standardized.

In addition to the 24,000 construction workers, there are 8,000 employees who also return to their jobs in the manufacturing industry, as many companies in the sector had already maintained their activity because they were considered essential, plus another

2,000 in transportation.

In total, more than four million workers returned to work throughout Spain today in these economic activities.

The essential activities of the health service, State Security Forces, the Army, security and telecommunications services, customs, the supply and distribution of food and basic necessities, supply of electrical energy, and derivatives of oil and natural gas, all continue to operate.

Other essential services include auxiliary companies and industries, of components, cleaning, surveillance and security, maintenance and vehicle breakdowns, transport of goods and people, garbage collection, water supply, public transport, and the media, although all are subject to restrictions.