NEARLY 29,000 FINES AND 300 ARRESTS FOR BREACHING CONFINEMENT IN CANARIES

In Spain as a whole, there have been 4,981 arrests and fines exceed 571,800.

In a statement, the Government delegate, Anselmo Pestana, encourages theĀ residents in the Canary Islands “to continue to set an example and keep staying at home. The situation is improving but we are not to let our guard down yet, if we carry on to exercise caution, the end of confinement will be closer. ”