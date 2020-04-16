NEARLY 29,000 FINES AND 300 ARRESTS FOR BREACHING CONFINEMENT IN CANARIES
In Spain as a whole, there have been 4,981 arrests and fines exceed 571,800.
In a statement, the Government delegate, Anselmo Pestana, encourages the residents in the Canary Islands “to continue to set an example and keep staying at home. The situation is improving but we are not to let our guard down yet, if we carry on to exercise caution, the end of confinement will be closer. ”
The delegate of the Government highlights that the Canary Islands have “some of the best indicators on the evolution of the pandemic in the entire national territory”, something that he considers “a shared merit of all citizens”, in addition to health personnel and the different security forces and emergencies.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=53594
Posted by admin on Apr 16 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.