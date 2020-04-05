ONLY 27 NEW CASES TODAY IN CANARIES

The Canary Islands is continuing the downward trend of the coronavirus with only 27 positives and 5 more deaths in the last 24 hours, as reported by the Ministry of Health at 8pm tonight.

Data closed with 1,649 accumulated cases, only a 1.6% increase on the previous day, when there were 1,622.

As for the number of deceased, this has gone from 80 to 85 compared to the latest statistic, which means an increase of 6.2%.

Likewise, a total of 20 patients have been discharged since yesterday, increasing the number of people who have been cured from 137 to 157.

These figures confirm the downward trend in the number of infections in the archipelago, confirming that the peak has been passed, although the arrival of kits and fast tests could lead to an increase in the number of positives.