26% of children may be facing poverty by 2030

IN its report, entitled “The Future Where We Want To Grow”, Save the Children, predicts that around 26.5% of Spanish youngsters will face poverty in about 12 years or so, unless “urgent” action is taken.

The international, non-governmental organisation’s warning comes as Government figures, released by Spain’s High Commissioner of Child Poverty, shows that one in three children, 2.2 million, is currently at risk of poverty.

Spain was third in Europe for child poverty levels, behind Romania and Bulgaria, according to the High Commissioner.

And Andres Conde, director of Save the Children, said future generations would be condemned to poverty unless action was taken.

“Our estimated percentages of child poverty in 2030 are very high and unacceptable,” he said. “We will continue paying for the consequences of our current short-sightedness in the future.”

Save the Children said child poverty was estimated to cut GDP by around 5%. Obesity, dropping out of school and low productivity later in life, are all linked to, or caused by, child poverty, maintained the NGO.

Better child-support payments, ensuring access to education for children aged three and under, along with healthcare improvements and extending maternity and paternity leave, would lower child poverty, said Save the Children.